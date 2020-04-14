Matchpool Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex and Gatecoin. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $119,844.99 and $242.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 115% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.02749138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00224957 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00050816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00047954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool’s genesis date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Upbit, Liqui, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

