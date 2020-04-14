Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,849.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,560 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.4% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $111,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.26.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,883 shares of company stock valued at $124,721,728. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $263.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,109,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,177. The firm has a market cap of $270.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

