Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 3.3% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,552,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 27,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.26.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $12,217,068.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $35,454,539,948.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 388,883 shares of company stock valued at $124,721,728 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $6.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,109,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,177. The company has a market capitalization of $270.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.