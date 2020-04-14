Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.0% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.26.

NYSE MA traded down $6.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $263.34. 7,109,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,502,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $270.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,883 shares of company stock valued at $124,721,728. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

