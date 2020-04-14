Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Trading Up 0.8%

Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) was up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.60, approximately 15,608 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 85,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manning and Napier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Manning and Napier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Manning and Napier alerts:

The company has a market cap of $42.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manning and Napier Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Manning and Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manning and Napier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 5.57% of Manning and Napier worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manning and Napier Company Profile (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Manning and Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning and Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.