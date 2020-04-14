Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 61.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter.

LOAN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,060. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

LOAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Aegis restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th.

In other news, CEO Assaf Ran purchased 7,500 shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $28,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,572,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $87,440. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

