Maincoin Price Hits $0.0012 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Maincoin has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. Maincoin has a market cap of $369,252.95 and $2,533.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.75 or 0.04403848 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00067471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00037625 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014571 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009564 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,165,258 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

