M. Kraus & Co Takes Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

M. Kraus & Co acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total transaction of $12,217,068.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,454,539,948.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,347 shares of company stock valued at $112,669,594 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.26.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $7.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.72. 6,352,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,500,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.93. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

