M. Kraus & Co Sells 345 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

M. Kraus & Co decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises about 3.0% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.1% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 47,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.79. 1,065,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $209.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day moving average is $183.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.35.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

