M. Kraus & Co Sells 185 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 1.8% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $685,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 480,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after buying an additional 63,667 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Microchip Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.94. 2,784,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,539,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.29.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

