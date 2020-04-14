M. Kraus & Co Raises Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up 3.3% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in United Technologies by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 560,224 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,416,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

