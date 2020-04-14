M. Kraus & Co Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

M. Kraus & Co lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 3.6% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 22,859,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,464,102. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.