M. Kraus & Co Has $3.21 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

M. Kraus & Co decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,044,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,802,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

