M. Kraus & Co Decreases Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

M. Kraus & Co decreased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. Donaldson comprises about 0.8% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Donaldson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $3,140,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.96. The stock had a trading volume of 614,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,210. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $58.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

