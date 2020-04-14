LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 153,017 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,828,000 after purchasing an additional 128,853 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,813,000 after buying an additional 62,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.49. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

