Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,006 shares during the period. Lumentum makes up 1.4% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Lumentum worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Lumentum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $5,055,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.68.

Shares of LITE traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.32. The company had a trading volume of 61,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.85. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,016.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.