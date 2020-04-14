Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 26,692 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.5% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.18. 3,362,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,649,993. The firm has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

