Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 4,400 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.26.

Shares of MA stock traded down $6.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $263.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,109,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,177. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,366,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,883 shares of company stock valued at $124,721,728. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

