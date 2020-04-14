Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 4,200 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 631,657 shares of company stock valued at $89,660,371. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.37.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,455. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.