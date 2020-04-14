Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,800 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 2.1% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the first quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,713,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 29.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 492.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

MMM traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.62 and a 200 day moving average of $162.18. The company has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

