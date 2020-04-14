Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 21,100 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 19,584,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,598,816. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

