Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,217.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,235.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,315.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,162,948 shares of company stock valued at $140,280,403 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

