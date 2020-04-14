Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 30,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 232,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,065,000 after buying an additional 23,427 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 52,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

Shares of HON stock traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,015,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.