Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $84.91. 13,779,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,116,591. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.15.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.