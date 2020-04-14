Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after buying an additional 686,335 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after buying an additional 529,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,875,000 after buying an additional 456,966 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $276.44. 7,553,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,633,473. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

