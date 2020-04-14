Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $7.41 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,845 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DIS. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.91.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.50. 17,290,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,196,277. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.05. The firm has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.