Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,054,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,515,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.58.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.