Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $6.85 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,713,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,264,848,000 after buying an additional 1,579,858 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 638,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after buying an additional 571,420 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.57.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,929,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,511,916. The company has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.84. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

