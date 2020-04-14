Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $6.56 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Adobe by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

ADBE traded up $1.95 on Monday, reaching $320.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,439. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.39 and a 200-day moving average of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $153.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,579 shares of company stock valued at $10,743,467. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.