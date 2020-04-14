Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $34.51 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $126.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,168.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,694,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,918.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,852.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,017.01 billion, a PE ratio of 94.26, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,338.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

