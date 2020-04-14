Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $14.67 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.8% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,125,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,670,240. The firm has a market cap of $372.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.95 and a 200-day moving average of $138.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.