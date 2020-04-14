Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 154.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $3,150,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,704,000 after buying an additional 257,739 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.63.

NYSE:FIS traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,517,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,643. The company has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 130.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.85. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,344. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

