Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after buying an additional 7,728,181 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $76,080,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after buying an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,301,154. The company has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.25 and a 200-day moving average of $197.59.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

