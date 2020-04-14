Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.79. 4,407,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,408,437. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.04.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

