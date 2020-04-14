Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,644,000 after acquiring an additional 691,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,883,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,379,000 after acquiring an additional 761,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.44. 8,449,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,586,869. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $57.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

