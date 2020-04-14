Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 69,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 715 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $446.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.22.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $26.00 on Monday, hitting $396.72. 11,672,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,382,028. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $393.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.17. The company has a market capitalization of $174.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

