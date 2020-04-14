Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,000,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,761,000 after acquiring an additional 112,310 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 14.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 83.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,886,000 after acquiring an additional 184,038 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 153.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,577,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,609,942. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $53.63. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, March 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

