Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 28,600 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,244,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after acquiring an additional 109,390 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 789,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,378,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,629,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,881,840. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average is $76.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.