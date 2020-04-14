Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 4,150 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,481,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,270. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.70. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

