Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 29335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Lomiko Metals from C$0.33 to C$0.11 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

In other Lomiko Metals news, Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 850,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,005,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$150,177.30. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 854,000 shares of company stock worth $25,495.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile (CVE:LMR)

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.