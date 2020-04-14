Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Decreased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,602,081,000 after purchasing an additional 96,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after purchasing an additional 77,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,625,000 after purchasing an additional 93,745 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LMT traded up $10.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.03. 1,638,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.84. The company has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

In other news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.25.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

