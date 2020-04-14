Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.88.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total transaction of $2,831,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $369.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,161. The stock has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $357.46 and a 200 day moving average of $388.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

