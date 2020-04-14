Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Increased by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.0% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.88.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMT traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $369.94. 1,237,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.