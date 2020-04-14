Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.11 on June 8th

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Lloyds Banking Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Lloyds Banking Group has a payout ratio of 64.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

NYSE LYG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,031,246. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.48. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

