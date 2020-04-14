Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.11 on June 8th

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.
Lloyds Banking Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Lloyds Banking Group has a dividend payout ratio of 64.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.
Shares of NYSE:LYG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,464,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,031,246. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
