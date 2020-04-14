Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Shares Gap Up to $35.27

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.52, but opened at $35.27. Livongo Health shares last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 34,103 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LVGO. ValuEngine raised shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million. Livongo Health’s quarterly revenue was up 137.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $686,798.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,430.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $182,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,355.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,914 shares of company stock worth $2,302,118 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

