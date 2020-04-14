Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.66 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $41.29 or 0.00600001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, Bitbank, Fatbtc and HitBTC. Litecoin has a total market cap of $2.66 billion and approximately $3.82 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014794 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008978 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,508,957 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

