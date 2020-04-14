Lisk 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.52 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lisk has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00014587 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Bittrex, Binance and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019303 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014436 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011978 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005358 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 139,137,960 coins and its circulating supply is 123,052,249 coins. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Exrates, Coinroom, Binance, Huobi, HitBTC, YoBit, Coindeal, Poloniex, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Upbit, Bittrex, Gate.io, Livecoin, ChaoEX, CoinEgg, COSS, Coinbe, Cryptopia and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

