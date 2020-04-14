Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) were up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.57, approximately 59,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,123,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LGF.B shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $998.50 million for the quarter.

About Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

