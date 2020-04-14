Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Director Sells $552,475.00 in Stock

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Director Michael Christodolou sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $552,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LNN stock traded down $6.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.10. 95,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,872. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.33. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Lindsay by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lindsay by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lindsay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

